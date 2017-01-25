Elon Musk Wants to Dig Tunnel to Ease L.A. Traffic, Plans to Start Construction in ‘Month or So’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elon Musk is apparently turning his focus from the heavens to the Earth, proposing on Twitter that he plans to dig a tunnel that could reduce Los Angeles traffic.

The often outspoken Chief Executive of SpaceX and Tesla Motors Inc. last month told his 6 million Twitter followers: “Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging....” He dubbed the project “The Boring Company” and added “I am actually going to do this.” Early Wednesday, he backed that up, tweeting that he had made “exciting progress on the tunnel front” and intends to “start digging in a month or so.”

Considering Musk’s ability to turn science fiction into reality — he has, after all, landed a rocket upright and made electric cars cool — it’s tough to know whether this is a serious proposal or a quip from a tech world luminary who has previously suggested that reality is not real.

That’s not the only question left unanswered.

