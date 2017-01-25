Facebook Video Showing Teen Being Viciously Beaten on School Bus in Chicago Area Sparks Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

School authorities in Lincolnshire, Illinois, are investigating a school bus beating that was uploaded to social media this week.

The attacker and the person who recorded the video allegedly planned the assault ahead of time, according to police. The footage was then posted on Facebook.

The video starts off showing a 15-year-old girl outside the bus Monday afternoon at Stevenson High School, according to KTLA sister WGN-TV in Chicago.

When the victim gets on the bus and walks to the back, a 16-year-old throws water in her face and begins throwing punches, according to the footage.

The fight continues for more than 40 seconds before before the bus driver tells them to stop, yelling that security has been called. But the beating continued after that.

According to the school district, the company that provides bus service to the school has a policy of never touching students.

Another student eventually intervenes, pulling the attacker away.

Lincolnshire police have sent the case to the state’s attorney for possible charges against the older teen. Both she and the friend who shot video face punishments from the district for what they called a premeditated act of violence.

Despite the beating, WGN learned that the 15-year-old only suffered minor injuries. The fight was over some words the two teens exchanged in the past, according to school district officials.