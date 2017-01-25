Fresno Mayor Vows His Town Won’t Become ‘Sanctuary City,’ bucking California trend

President Trump’s plans to crack down on so-called “sanctuary cities” has met with criticism from many politicians around California.

But Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said Thursday that he has no plans for his city to join the sanctuary city movement, which is designed to express support and solidarity for people in this country illegally.

“I’m not going to make Fresno a sanctuary city because I don’t want to make Fresno ineligible from receiving potentially millions of dollars in infrastructure and other types of projects,” he told the Fresno Bee. “My philosophy is to follow the law and to avoid these national culture-war questions.”

Elsewhere in California, many political leaders both in big cities and Sacramento vowed to fight Trump.

