Gloria Calderon Kellet, Showrunner

Gloria Calderon Kellet is an executive producer of the new Netflix version of “One Day at a Time,” the Norman Lear developed sitcom that ran on network TV from 1975-1984. The new version stars Justina Machado as Cuban American Penelope Alvarez, an Afghanistan war veteran mom raising two kids on her own in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Penelope’s mom and grandmother to the kids is played by Rita Moreno.

The new show is getting great reviews from critics like Robert Lloyd of the Los Angeles Times who calls it “…smart, fun, bighearted and less noisy and hectoring than Lear works of old could sometimes be.” Lear is an executive producer on the new version of the show but the creators and showrunners are Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce.

Gloria is a veteran comedy writer who has worked on shows like “How I Met Your Mother,” “Rules of Engagement,” “iZombie,” and “Devious Maids.” She’s also an actress and a playwright. In this episode of Frank Buckley Interviews, you’ll learn that her personal life as a Cuban American whose parents came to the U.S. in the 1960s is very much a source of inspiration for the new version of “One Day at a Time.”

