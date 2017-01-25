Human Remains Discovered in Debris 3 Months After Fire That Destroyed Mount Washington Home

What appear to be human remains have been discovered at the scene of a blaze that gutted a three-story home in Mount Washington three months ago, officials said Wednesday.

Recovery crews initially reported being unable to locate remains for an 84-year-old man who was unaccounted for following the Oct. 20 fire at the hillside home in the 4000 block of Sea View Avenue. But just after noon Wednesday a demolition contractor notified fire officials what are believed to be humans remains had been found, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Just after the fire, Daniel Nateras — a fellow tenant who lived in 9,100-square-foot home — told KTLA he had seen the missing man retreat into his bedroom when he was altered about the flames. The residence housed 12 individuals at the time of the blaze, firefighters said.

The fire, which began in on the second subterranean level of the descending hillside home, spread to all its three levels within an hour, authorities said.

The home had been in foreclosure and was recently sold, according to LAFD.

Fire officials will assist police and coroner’s officials in the recovery effort and ongoing investigation, the agency said.