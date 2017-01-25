× Laguna Beach High Students Disciplined After Alleged Racial Incident, Officials Say

Laguna Beach High School officials have taken disciplinary action against five students who they believe were involved in throwing a watermelon at the home of a black student — an incident the victim’s parents have labeled a hate crime.

“Please be assured that school and [Laguna Beach Unified School District] officials responded immediately to the incident that occurred over winter break and we addressed this matter with significant and appropriate consequences for the students involved,” Principal Chris Herzfeld wrote in an email sent to parents last week.

He declined to provide details, saying he could not discuss disciplinary matters.

Laguna Beach police are investigating the incident and could forward the case to the Orange County district attorney’s office, Sgt. Tim Kleiser wrote in an email.

