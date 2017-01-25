× Male Sought After Armed Robbery at Domino’s Pizza in Claremont: Police

Police are searching for a male who robbed a Domino’s Pizza in Claremont late Tuesday night.

The incident began about 11:35 p.m. when a male threw a brick into the restaurant — located at 366 West Foothill Blvd. — causing the glass door to shatter, according to a Claremont Police Department news release.

He then entered the store through the shattered glass door, confronted an employee, brandished a revolver and demanded money, police said.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the male fled on foot.

He was described by police as Hispanic, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-6 inches, with a heavy-set build, the release stated. His age was not known.

The individual was last seen wearing a dark blue “puffy” jacket with hood, blue pants, black boots and a dark-colored bandana over most of his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the Claremont Police Department at 909-399-5411.