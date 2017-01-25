× Oscar De La Hoya Arrested on DUI Charge After Being Stopped for Speeding in Pasadena, Officials Say

Oscar De La Hoya was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of drunk driving after he was stopped for speeding in Pasadena, officials said.

The 43-year-old former world boxing champion and Golden Boy Promotions chairman, who has battled post-retirement addiction issues, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of greater than 0.08 after failing a series of field sobriety tests, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“As for his [blood alcohol content], he was over the legal limit of 0.08%,” said Officer Xavier Bejar, a CHP spokesman in Altadena.

Golden Boy Promotions declined to comment to The Times.

