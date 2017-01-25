Police Vehicles Collide While Responding to Stolen Vehicle Call in Orange; Officers Suffer Minor Injuries

Two officers responding to a stolen vehicle call were injured early Wednesday morning when their vehicles collided in the city of Orange.

The incident occurred about 12:05 a.m. when the officers, both driving marked vehicles, responded to the call, Orange Police Department Sgt. Hall said.

Video from the scene showed the vehicles, a Police Department SUV and a patrol car, had crashed into each other near the 1400 block of North Batavia Street.

The patrol vehicle came to a rest on the sidewalk and appeared to have either struck, or came close to striking a tree.

Both officers were hospitalized with minor injuries and were expected to make a full recovery, Hall said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which was under investigation, Hall said.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.