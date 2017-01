Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bark and Borrow is the perfect app for dog lovers who want to play with a dog or are looking to mingle with other dog owners.

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Facebook or Twitter for cool apps, tech tricks & tips!

Bark and Borrow is easy to use. Download the app and create your profile to search through dogs in your area to look after or set up a play date with. The Bark and Borrow app is available in major cities and on iOS.