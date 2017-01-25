Wrong-Way Driver in Arizona Wanted to Die Because of Break-Up With Girlfriend: Court Documents

Newly released court documents said that the man who went the wrong way on the Interstate 17 near Phoenix, Arizona for about 10 miles was upset because his girlfriend broke up with him and he wanted to die.

Allen Michael Elam was first spotted going south in the northbound lanes of the Black Canyon Freeway around 1 a.m. on Monday, according to television station KTVK in Phoenix.

Witnesses said Elam steered toward other cars and those other drivers had to swerve in order to avoid him, court documents said. One driver slammed into a concrete barrier wall to avoid Elam, according to police.

Elam went 10 miles before he crashed into an oncoming car near Bell Road, investigators said.

Troopers said when they arrived, Elam was disoriented and his eyes were bloodshot but an alcohol breathalyzer test revealed he didn’t have any alcohol in his system. Another test later revealed he also didn’t have any drugs in his system.

The 25-year-old was taken to the hospital where he told investigators he had been diagnosed by a psychiatrist as having schizophrenia. He said he didn’t receive any treatment for it, investigators said.

Troopers said Elam also said he had dated a woman for three months but she stopped speaking to him and he thought she was cheating on him. He reportedly told the trooper, “I figure if she doesn’t think I’m worth anything, then I don’t think I’m worth anything.”

When asked why he didn’t attempt suicide in a way that wouldn’t hurt other people, Elam replied that he thought he would meet someone else on the interstate that would want to die with him, troopers said.

According to court documents, Elam also said his parents and family had been fighting and he felt if he crashed and killed himself, he would be remembered.

He reportedly posted on social media his plan to crash going the wrong way.

Elam was booked on one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder and seven counts of endangerment.