2 Men Shot, 1 Fatally, While Standing in Driveway of Artesia Home

One man died and another was wounded when a vehicle pulled up and opened fire on them while they were talking in the driveway of an Artesia home early Thursday morning.

Detectives responded to the 11900 block of 167th Street to investigate a shooting reported just after 12:15 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Investigators said the victims were standing in the driveway when a vehicle pulled up.

“They were having a beer out in the driveway … some sort of vehicle drove up, stopped somewhere near the front of the residence and just fired indiscriminately north into the driveway area where these two individuals were having their beer, Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Marcelo Quintero said.

One of the victims died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The second victim was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators said the victims do not belong to any gangs but believe the shooter may have been a gang member.

No description of the shooter or the vehicle was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).