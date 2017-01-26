Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of 25-Year-Old Jack in the Box Employee in El Monte: LASD

A suspect has been arrested in last year’s shooting death of a 25-year-old Jack in the Box employee in El Monte, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

More details about the arrest, including the identity of the alleged shooter, are expected at a news conference scheduled for Thursday morning, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The victim, 25-year-old Juan Manuel Vidal, was shot to death on Oct. 21, 2016, by a masked gunman during a robbery at the Jack in the Box restaurant located in the 9200 block of Flair Drive, authorities said.

Surveillance video released by the Sheriff’s Department showed the shooter, wearing a baseball cap and some type of mask, jumping over the counter near a cash register and brandishing a weapon. The gunman was apparently standing near Vidal when he opened fire on him.

Although the shooter demanded money from Vidal, he apparently fled the restaurant without taking any cash, homicide investigators said at the time.

The suspect in the Jack in the Box slaying may have also been connected to a robbery of a Subway restaurant in Irwindale that occurred two days prior to the fatal shooting, according to the El Monte Police Department.

It was not immediately clear whether the person arrested in the El Monte shooting faced any charges in connection to the Irwindale robbery.

Vidal, who had recently graduated as a pharmacy technician, had a promising future ahead of him, according to the sheriff’s news release. He had also been engaged to be married.

Days after the killing, his mother, Mary Smay, issued a tearful flea amid the search for the shooter.

“I want my son home,”Smay said, sobbing. “I want to hold my son. If anybody knows who did this, who took my son away you need to turn him in.”