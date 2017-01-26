× L.A. County Probation Officer Charged in Sexual Assaults of Teen Girls at Youth Camp: DA

A Los Angeles County probation officer accused of sexually assaulting multiple teen girls at a youth camp in Santa Clarita has been charged in connection with the case, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Oscar David Calderon Jr., 32, is accused of inappropriately touching four girls between the ages of 15 and 18, and making sexual overtures to them, according to a DA’s news release.

The alleged crimes took place at Camp Scudder, where Calderon — a deputy probation officer for approximately nine years — worked starting in 2014, the release stated.

Calderon has been charged with two counts of lewd acts upon a child and four counts of assault by a public officer, according to the DA’s office.

His arraignment is scheduled to be held at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles Thursday.

He faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison if convicted on the charges.

A booking photo of the defendant was not being released, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this story.