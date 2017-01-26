L.A. School Transportation Employees Fired, Pressured to Resign for Alleged Drinking, Drug Use

A Los Angeles Unified School District bus supervisor was fired and two assistant bus supervisors resigned after being accused of workplace drinking, drug possession and inappropriate behavior, some of it caught on camera, school officials disclosed this week.

The district recommended the dismissal of all three, but the subordinates resigned, said Christine Wood, an attorney with L.A. Unified.

As these three cases were being resolved, the head of the transportation services division, Donald Wilkes, resigned, as did a manager who worked under him, Salvador Beltran. District officials declined to comment on whether there was a connection between those departures and the alleged misconduct of the three employees.

In recommending dismissal of the three employees, the district cited three incidents from September 2013 to May 2015 in which they and possibly others drank alcohol or had marijuana on them at the end of a workday.

