Don't miss LeAnn Rimes performing at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday January 27th. Doors open at 7:30pm. For tickets and more information visit the venue's website. And make sure to grab a copy of LeAnn's new album "Remnants" dropping February 3rd.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 26th, 2017.