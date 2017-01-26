Missing Porsche Connected to Killing of Prominent Hair Stylist Found in Woodland Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A missing black 2008 Porsche Carrera 911 that belonged to a hair stylist who was fatally stabbed was found on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a home in the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road around 5:50 p.m. Monday and discovered Fabio Sementilli, 49, on the home's outdoor patio with stab wounds to his face, neck and torso, according to an LAPD news release.

The car was located a few miles from Sementilli's home near Oxnard Street and Fallbrook Avenue about 24 hours after the stabbing, officials said.

"The Porsche was discovered by residents who called in saying that they had seen a black Porsche that seemed to stand our in the neighborhood," said one officer. "Detectives rolled out there and set up on the car and we watched it overnight. And when no one came toward the car then the detectives went ahead and impounded."

Sementilli, a professional hairdresser who was originally from Canada, worked as a creative director at salon products company Wella, a division of Coty Inc., according to his Facebook page and the company.

Officers told KTLA the car may contain evidence that could lead to a break in the case.

"I don't want to characterize the type of evidence but we have a good chance of identifying the suspect," officials added.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.