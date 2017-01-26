Nearly Half of California Is No Longer in a Drought, New Analysis Shows

Continued rain and snow across California has lifted nearly half of the state out of drought, according to an analysis released Thursday.

The U.S. Drought Monitor map of California for Jan. 24, 2017, is shown.

Just over 51% of California remains in “moderate” to “extreme” drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported. By comparison, more than 95% of the state was listed as being in some form of drought a year ago.

And in another positive development, none of the state was listed as being in “exceptional drought” — a condition that had affected portions of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern counties as recently as a month ago.

Perhaps the most striking change to the color-coded map was the near disappearance of bright red, which signifies “extreme drought.” The map showed only 2% of the state as being in extreme drought Thursday, compared with nearly a quarter of the state just a week ago.

