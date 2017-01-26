Nearly Half of California Is No Longer in a Drought, New Analysis Shows

Continued rain and snow across California has lifted nearly half of the state out of drought, according to an analysis released Thursday.

Just over 51% of California remains in “moderate” to “extreme” drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported. By comparison, more than 95% of the state was listed as being in some form of drought a year ago.

And in another positive development, none of the state was listed as being in “exceptional drought” — a condition that had affected portions of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern counties as recently as a month ago.

Perhaps the most striking change to the color-coded map was the near disappearance of bright red, which signifies “extreme drought.” The map showed only 2% of the state as being in extreme drought Thursday, compared with nearly a quarter of the state just a week ago.

