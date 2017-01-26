The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series is coming back in February for the Circle K NHRA Winternationals, February 9-12th at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona. New cars, drivers and teams will be unveiled at this exciting season-kickoff event. Enter below for your chance to win two Top Eliminator Club tickets to the Winternationals on Saturday, February 11th, which includes premium seats near the starting line, hospitality tent access, autograph sessions with drivers and complimentary meals. The winner will also receive an opportunity to watch one race from two seats aboard the Mello Yello Express – the closest view of the starting line. Good luck!

KTLA-TV AND THE NATIONAL HOT ROD ASSOCIATION

PRESENT

“NHRA 2017 WINTERNATIONALS” SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

SPONSORS

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

National Hot Rod Association, 2035 Financial Way, Glendora, CA 91741

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 a.m. PT on January 26, 2017 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. Pacific Time on February 6, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within this time period. Any entries not received within the Sweepstakes Period, will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSSARY.

Go to http://www.ktla.com/nhra and complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including name, telephone number, and age. You must also have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person/e-mail address. Sponsors are not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

Void Where Prohibited By Law.

This sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, and Esmeralda County, Nevada, who are age 18 or older as of January 26, 2017, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of other media companies (including radio and television), Sponsors and their parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the contest.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

On or about February 7, 2017, all valid entries received in this sweepstakes will be combined into a single pool, and one (1) Winner will be selected at random from the pool of all entries.

The odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received. If a selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours of the initial notification (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsors), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsors from all remaining valid entries.

The Grand Prize Winner will receive

Two “Top Eliminator Club” tickets to the 2017 NHRA Winternationals (“Winternationals”) on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, 2780 Fairplex Drive, Pomona, CA 91768 (“Auto Club Raceway”)

An opportunity to watch one race from two seats aboard the Mello Yello Express vehicle during Winternationals on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Auto Club Raceway

One parking pass valid at Auto Club Raceway on Saturday, February 11, 2016.

The Approximate Retail Value of the entire prize package is $340.00.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other additional costs or expenses involved in obtaining or consuming the prize that are not listed in these Official Rules are the responsibility of the Winner. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsors. Winner will receive a Form 1099 for any prize with a value of $600 or more.

The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, not transferable or redeemable for cash, and may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsors, or as provided in these rules. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize.

All winners will be notified that he or she has been selected as a winner by telephone or by e-mail.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and any of his or her invitees may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (“The Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsors in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, he or she will forfeit the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established in this sweepstakes will result in forfeiture of the prize.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of these sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsors reserve the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THESE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc., will be used by Sponsors for marketing and promotional purposes.

By participating in this sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsors, and all these companies’ parent corporations, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

Sponsors are not responsible for changes made to the Prize being awarded, including any delay, cancellation or postponement of the Prize events, and is under no obligation to provide a substitute prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes or in the announcements of the prizes/prize winners.

Neither the failure of Sponsors to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by Sponsors in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of each Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsors in connection with these Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions.

By participating in these sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to these sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

