Protestors Gather in Porter Ranch, Demand SoCal Gas Close Aliso Canyon Facility

Posted 10:49 PM, January 26, 2017, by

Residents and protestors gathered in Porter Ranch on Thursday to call for the closure of Aliso Canyon after Southern California Gas Co. withdrew gas from the storage facility earlier this week. Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 26, 2017.