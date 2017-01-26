Remains of Northern California Soldier Who Went Missing 5 Months Ago Found in Tennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The remains of a Northern California soldier who went missing five months ago were found this week in Tennessee following an exhaustive search.

The skeletal remains of Shadow McClaine were discovered Monday at an exit off Interstate 24 in Robertson County, according to Josh DeVine, a spokesman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The bureau will continue to investigate, he said.

Hours after authorities announced that McClaine’s remains had been discovered, family members expressed heartbreak on a Facebook page devoted to her disappearance.

“This is so wrong in so many ways,” a relative wrote. “We are screaming at the top of [our] lungs begging, pleading for the military to make a big deal about one of their own.”

