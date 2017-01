Please enable Javascript to watch this video

300 Special Big Mac Sauce Giveaway Bottles: Thursday, January 26 | 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT or until supplies last.

The first 100 fans will also receive a free Big Mac of their choice.

McDonald’s Restaurant

201 W Washington Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Share your #BigMacForThat moments @McDonalds_SoCal.

Available now are two new limited-time-only Big Mac sandwiches – the Grand Mac and Mac Jr.