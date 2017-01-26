Storm Damage to Close Portion of Ortega Highway for Approximately 2 Weeks, Official Says

A stretch of the Ortega Highway between Lake Elsinore and San Juan Capistrano will be closed for about two weeks after the roadway was damaged by recent storms, an official told KTLA Thursday.

Caltrans first announced the road closure Wednesday after engineers determined the roadway had been weakened due to the heavy rainfall and was not safe to use.

The damaged roadway is located about a half mile east of Gibby Road in Orange County, according to a Caltrans commuter alert.

Aerial video from Sky5 Thursday showed a portion of the pavement had buckled and caved in at one point along the highway.

Highway 74 is closed eastbound from Gateway Place and westbound from Nichols Institute Road, according to the alert.

Caltrans estimated the highway would remain closed in both directions for about two weeks, California Highway Patrol Officer Rey said.

Signs would be posted to alert motorists to the closure and detours were in place, the alert stated.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this report.