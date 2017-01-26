Thursday Tee Time- Anaheim Hills Golf Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For today’s Thursday Tee time, we featured Anaheim Hills Golf Course. The tree-lined fairways of the Anaheim Hills Golf Course are a local favorite and frequent escape for some of Orange County’s most dedicated and accomplished golfers. And Golf is not the only thing they do well. Anaheim Hills Country Club is a very popular venue for weddings and other events. For more information on Anaheim Hills Golf Course, you can go to their website.

For more information on events, you can click HERE.