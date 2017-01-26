× Video Purports to Shows California Prisoners Offering Escape Help to Mexican Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’

A group of men claiming to be incarcerated in a federal maximum security prison in California filmed a video message for Mexico’s drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, pledging to protect the captured drug lord and help him escape.

The YouTube video, which includes profanity, shows five men, whose faces were partially concealed with pieces of cloth, sunglasses and hats, standing inside what appears to be a prison cell as they pledged loyalty to the notorious drug lord.

“We are the hitmen who are going to take care of him,” one of the men says in Spanish.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on the video.

