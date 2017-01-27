1 Man Injured After Officer-Involved Shooting in Alhambra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was shot by Alhambra police on Friday night after officers responded to a disturbance in the neighborhood, according to the Alhambra Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 2900 block of West Main Street around 7:50 p.m. There, officers engaged in a shootout with the man.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Eduardo by his mother Lisa Hernandez. Hernandez told KTLA exclusively that Eduardo was a veteran who was struggling with post-traumatic stress and mental illness since returning from the Marines.

"He just hasn't been the same," said Hernandez. "My son didn't come back the same."

He came to his parent's home and began acting erratically, brandishing a gun before the couple called police, according to Hernandez.

"This isn't the first time he's pulled a gun on us but he's our son," said Hernandez. "Being an adult with mental illness there's nothing that a parent can do and that's unfortunate."

Witnesses told KTLA Eduardo was shooting indiscriminately at cars that were driving by his home before police responded and shot him.

"People were, you know, taking cover," said one witness."When the cops came he shot towards the cops and the cops shot back and took him."

Eduardo's family have not received any details on the shooting or updates on his current condition, according to Hernandez.

"I don't know where he was shot. I don't know how many times he was shot but if he survives I hope he gets the help that he needs," said Hernandez.

No officers were injured in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.