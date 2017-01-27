1 Man Shot, Killed in El Sereno; Shooter at Large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A father was shot and killed on Friday and the shooter remains at large, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were called to scene near Maycrest Avenue and Almont Street just before 5 p.m. There, they found 43-year-old Peter Peralta suffering from gunshot wounds.

Peralta came home from work around 4:30 p.m. and saw a man rifling through his wife's car before stealing her purse, police said. The victim then chased the suspect down the street and was shot and killed when he confronted the man.

"He was just a loving, loving soul. The rock of our family," said Aida Corea, Peralta's stepdaughter. "He kept us together and always cared for us, especially my kid. He was like a dad to her."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

The shooter is described as a 20-year-old skinny white man last seen with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 323-342-4100.