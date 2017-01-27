2 People Trapped Inside Car After Pursuit, Crash in Glendale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were trapped inside of their vehicle after a Glendale police pursuit ended with a two car collision, according to authorities.

A vehicle was being stopped for a traffic violation when the driver fled the scene around 8:20 p.m., police said. Officers pursued the man until he crashed into another vehicle, according to police.

The driver then fled on foot. A female passenger in the suspect vehicle and another woman and man in the second vehicle were all transported to a nearby hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries, police said.

Police were conducting an active search for the driver of the suspect vehicle and took him into custody a short time later.



