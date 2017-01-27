Alhambra Police Search for 2 Suspects After 72-Year-Old Woman Attacked, Robbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alhambra police are investigating on Friday after a 72-year-old woman was struck on the neck and robbed at her home.

The victim arrived at her home in the 900 block of East Valley Boulevard Jan. 14 around 1 p.m. and was approached by a man, according to police.

The suspect, described as a 5-foot 10-inch Hispanic man in his 30's, was dressed in a hard hat and reflective vest. He asked the woman about the electrical box on the property before hitting her on the neck with a stun gun and stealing her purse, officials said.

"I notice this gentleman was walking towards me from inside our condo area, not from on the street but already from inside," said the victim. "He was wearing utility clothes."

The victim fell down after the attack and hit her head, police said. She was taken to a local hospital with a black eye and received multiple stitches to her head.

"I managed to drag myself to the car to call. It was very difficult because I was in shock," the victim added. "It makes me angry."

The robber fled on foot and was seen about an hour later on surveillance video leaving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee at a Walmart store in Pico Rivera, police said.

A man and woman are seen entering the store where the woman attempts to purchase items with the victim's stolen debit card. The transaction does not go through and the pair are seen leaving the store together.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Alhambra Police Department at 626-570-5157.