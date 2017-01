Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renowned veterinarian, author, and celebrity spokesperson Karen “Doc” Halligan and the Chief Veterinary Officer of The Lucy Pet Foundation joined us live with to answer viewer questions on how to keep your pets happy and healthy. The Lucy Pet Foundation Spay and Neuter Bus will be at Vallarta Supermarkets in Sylmar on Fri, Jan 27 from 10-2 (13820 Foothill Blvd) and Superior Grocers in North Hollywood Sat Jan 28 from 10-2 (6140 Lankershim Blvd). For more information, click HERE.