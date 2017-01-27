Authorities Investigating Crash Between School Bus, Several Vehicles in South Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a crash involving a school bus and several other vehicles in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday morning.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the crash, involving as many as four vehicles, occurred near the intersection of West 65th Street and South Normandie Avenue.

Video showed the Los Angeles Unified School District bus ended up on top of one of the cars.

There were an unknown number of students on the bus at the time of the crash, School District Public Information Officer Ellen Morgan said.

None of the students were injured, Morgan said.

There was no immediate information on the extent of injuries involving any of the other vehicles.

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this report.