Chinatown Association President Among 2 Men Fatally Stabbed During Mahjong Game

It was another afternoon punctuated by the clacking tiles of mah-jongg games underway at the venerable Hop Sing Tong social club in Chinatown when the attack occurred.

An assailant entered a Chinese fraternal association, which dates back more than a century, and moved to the main hall, where rows of tables are set up for mah-jongg and other games. The attacker fatally stabbed the club’s president and another man while they were playing their game.

Los Angeles police detectives are now trying to sort out this mystery, which has haunting echos of violence that generations ago marred such organizations both in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Police are searching for the attacker and said they are not sure of a motive in the killing.

Connie Vuong, a staff member with the Chinatown Business Improvement District, said the two victims of Thursday’s stabbing were members at Hop Sing Tong, including the association’s president.

