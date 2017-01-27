Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles for the first ever CLASSIC AUTO SHOW LA 2017!

We can see more than $137 million dollars worth of automotive history’s finest and rarest classic cars.

ABOUT THE CLASSIC AUTO SHOW LA 2017:

Presented by Autogeek.com & McKee’s 37 and the Velocity Network in tandem with Urban Expositions and Clarion Events, THE CLASSIC AUTO SHOW LA 2017 takes place Friday, January 27th through Sunday, January 29th, 2017 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in South Hall.

Tickets are available online. Adult tickets start at $25 pre-sale and $30 at the door. Children ages 3-12 are $10 pre-sale and $12 at the door. Children 2 and under are free. Enter promo code: CASPR to save $5 on tickets.

