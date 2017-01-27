IKEA Beach Chairs Recalled Because of ‘Fingertip Amputation Hazards’

IKEA has recalled MYSINGSÖ beach chairs because they pose “fingertip amputation hazards,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The chairs apparently can collapse and can cause people to fall or have the tip of their fingers cut off.

Refunds and replacements are available. Anyone who needs to return their product can call IKEA at 888-966-4532 or visit http://www.ikea-usa.com, click on “Press Room” at the bottom of the page, then “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Customers: MYSINGSÖ beach chairs are recalled. Please return to any IKEA store for a free replacement or full refund https://t.co/Xlde7E1xHk pic.twitter.com/kXGh9Pj588 — IKEA USA News (@IKEAUSANews) January 27, 2017