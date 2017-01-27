× L.A. City Council Votes to Spend $59.3 Million for ‘Crown Jewel’ in River Revitalization Strategy

The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to spend $59.3 million to buy a piece of land billed as a “crown jewel” in Mayor Eric Garcetti’s push to restore an 11-mile stretch of the Los Angeles River.

On an 11-0 vote, the council moved ahead with the purchase of the 41-acre site, formally known as G2, from railroad company Union Pacific.

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who heads the committee overseeing the river restoration effort, said the property is by far the largest along the concrete waterway to have a willing seller. That makes the purchase a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for City Hall, he said.

“It’s unheard of to have a parcel of this size that we can acquire next to the river for habitat restoration, for public use, for revitalization efforts — you name it,” O’Farrell said. “In order to do anything along the river, we must control the property.”

