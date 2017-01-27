Legendary ‘Alien,’ ‘Harry Potter’ Actor John Hurt Dies at 77

Legendary actor John Hurt, known for his roles in “Alien” and “The Elephant Man,” has died, according to British publication The Daily Mirror. He was 77.

The British actor battled cancer and intestinal issues in recent years, according to Mirror.

Hurt, whose career spanned more than six decades, most recently starred in the Oscar-nominated “Jackie.” He also appeared in the film version of George Orwell’s “1984,” the “Harry Potter” series and “Hellboy.”

He is survived by his wife Anwen Rees-Myers.