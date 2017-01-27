× ‘Panty Bandit’ Sentenced to More Than 2 Years in Jail for Series of Lingerie Store Burglaries in San Fernando Valley

A man nicknamed the “Panty Bandit” was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail in connection with a series of adult and lingerie store burglaries, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Carlos Oliva, 35, of Canoga Park, pleaded no contest on Jan. 6 to three felony counts of second-degree commercial burglary. He was arrested on Sept. 29.

He agreed to pay restitution to the victims of nine burglary and attempted burglaries that were dismissed as part of a plea deal, officials said.

Oliva burglarized or tried to burglarize 12 stores in western San Fernando Valley between January and September of last year.

Prosecutors said many of the incidents occurred on the same dates against different stores, while some victims were hit more than once during the period.

Oliva apparently always stole women’s panties or adult DVDs, resulting in thousands of dollars lost by the victims, officials said.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.