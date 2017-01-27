Rapper Chief Keef Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rapper Chief Keef was arrested Thursday on suspicion of armed robbery in connection with a home invasion that took place in the San Fernando Valley area last week.

Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Cozart, was arrested at his Tarzana home about 4:30 p.m. after he was identified as a suspect in the home invasion robbery targeting producer Ramsay Tha Great, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Ramsay took to social media to describe the Jan. 19 incident and mentioned Chief Keef by name.

Ramsay claimed Chief Keef stole cash and a Rolex, and said one of the intruders was carrying an AK-47 when they jumped him.

After identifying the suspects involved in the home invasion, authorities obtained arrest and search warrants for a home in the 5100 block of Otis Avenue in Tarzana, Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Irma Mota said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed SWAT officers outside the home, which belongs to Chief Keef, before Thursday's arrest.

Chief Keef was taken into custody and booked into the Police Department’s Valley jail in Van Nuys.

He is being held on $500,000 bail.