Several Storage Units Damaged in Sylmar Fire: LAFD

Firefighters put out a fire at a storage building in Sylmar late Friday morning and several units were damaged, officials said.
The incident was reported about 10:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Foothill Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
About 110 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was later deemed a “major emergency,” the fire department tweeted.
The fire was put out about an hour-and-a-half later and apparently wind was a contributing factor in the spread of the blaze, officials said.
At least seven storage units were reported damaged in the blaze, officials said.
34.301909 -118.424140