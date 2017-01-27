Several Storage Units Damaged in Sylmar Fire: LAFD

Posted 12:15 PM, January 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:18PM, January 27, 2017

Firefighters put out a fire at a storage building in Sylmar late Friday morning and several units were damaged, officials said.

The incident was reported about 10:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Foothill Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

About 110 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was later deemed a “major emergency,” the fire department tweeted.

The fire was put out about an hour-and-a-half later and apparently wind was a contributing factor in the spread of the blaze, officials said.

At least seven storage units were reported damaged in the blaze, officials said.