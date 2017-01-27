Woman Sought in Connection With Fullerton Carport Fire That Destroyed 5 Vehicles

Fullerton officials are looking for a woman in connection with a blaze that destroyed five vehicles in a carport Friday afternoon.

Fullerton Police officers responded to the blaze about 1:45 p.m. after being called by the Fullerton and Anaheim fire departments.

Responding officers found a large portion of the carport fully engulfed, police said. Five vehicles were destroyed in then blaze and five others were damaged “as a result of the excessive hear emanating from the fire,” police said in a news release. The carport and a part of the apartment complex were also damaged in the fire.

Accelerant at the scene and an initial investigation determined the fire was intentionally set, police said.

Investigators believe Maria Angel Dejesus Rios was involved in setting the blaze and she is being sought for questioning.

Anyone with information about Rios’ whereabouts can call Fullerton Police at 714-738-5336.