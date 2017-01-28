× At Least 7 Detainees Held at LAX as Protesters Rail Against Trump’s Travel Ban

At least seven people, all of whom either hold green cards or U.S. visas, were being detained at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night as a result of a controversial executive order signed Friday by President Trump, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

As activists scrambled to fight for their release on Saturday, hundreds of demonstrators descended on LAX and San Francisco International Airport to rail against Trump’s travel ban, which many argue unfairly targets Muslims.

“We’re a nation of immigrants, not of haters,” said Jan Popiden, a 65-year-old Westchester resident, as she held a sign that read “Stop Trump’s Carnage” at LAX.

The president’s executive order, which suspends all refugee entries for 120 days and bars entry to the U.S. for 90 days for those traveling from seven Muslim-majority countries, created a scene that was both frantic and somber at LAX. As throngs of protesters marched through the airport’s Tom Bradley International terminal, relatives of those being detained stood around nervously hoping for any shred of information about their loved ones and attorneys scrambled to provide aid.

