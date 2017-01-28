× Girl, 7, Injured in South L.A. Shooting: LAPD

A 7-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles Saturday night, officials said.

An altercation was reported about 7 p.m. near the intersection of South Broadway and West Manchester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A preliminary investigation suggests a car was driving by when someone inside fired shots. The girl was hit in the foot by a bullet as she was walking down the sidewalk, officials said.

She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. The incident is under investigation.

KTLA’s Dottie Evans contributed to this story.