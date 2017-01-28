× Gov. Jerry Brown to Undergo New Round of Treatment for Prostate Cancer, Won’t Miss Any Work

Gov. Jerry Brown, who first was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, will begin a new round of treatment for the disease, his office reported on Saturday.

Brown, 78, will maintain his duties as governor during the treatment, according to his staff. No additional details were provided about how long the treatment will take, or what prompted its timing.

“Fortunately this is not extensive disease, can be readily treated with a short course of radiotherapy, and there are not expected to be any significant side effects,” said Dr. Eric Small, a UC San Francisco oncologist, in an emailed statement provided to reporters. “The prognosis for Gov. Brown is excellent.”

Brown initially learned he had prostate cancer in late 2012 and underwent similar treatment for several weeks. The governor has also been treated for basal cell carcinoma — a type of skin cancer — twice in the past nine years, with reconstructive surgery on the right side of his nose in 2011.

