Immigration Attorneys Gather at LAX to Help Travelers Blocked by Visa Ban

At least 10 to 15 immigration attorneys have gathered at the Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX to help travelers, mostly from Iran, who have been detained, one of the attorneys said.

Attorneys have not yet been able to determine the number of fliers detained, as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are not allowing attorneys or families any communication with the detainees, said immigration attorney Jordan Cunnings.

“We’re literally walking around asking people, are you waiting for someone who has been detained?” said Cunnings, describing a scene of worried family members who had arrived bearing flowers and welcome signs for their loved ones.

Some of the detained travelers included green card holders, tourists, people with children and people with medical problems, Cunnings said.

