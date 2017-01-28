Windy and warm weather was expected Saturday as gusty Santa Ana winds bring temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s to the Southland.
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Wet Weekend Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Partly Cloudy with a Chance of Rain, Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Stormy Weather on the Way, Liberte Chan’s Cool Saturday Forecast
-
Weekend Forecast: Windy, Dry and Cold Conditions Expected
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Warm, Dry and Breezy Saturday Forecast
-
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cooler Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Cold and Breezy, Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Cool and Cloudy with a Chance of Scattered Showers, Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Cold, Windy and Dry Conditions, Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Cool, Windy and Wet on Christmas Eve, Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
-
-
Cold, Windy and Dry Conditions Across Southern California: Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Fog and Cooler Conditions, Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Cooler Saturday Forecast