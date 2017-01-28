× Man Fatally Shot in Parking Lot of Brea Target: Police

A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Brea Target Saturday morning, police said.

Brea Police officers responded to a shots fired call at the underground parking lot of the store, located at 855 E. Birch Street, said Lt. Darrin Devereux.

The victim was found with multiple gunshots and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter left the area and no one has been arrested, but Devereux said there was no immediate threat to the public.

The victim has not been identified and it is unclear whether or not he was shopping at the Target when the shooting occurred, the lieutenant said.

No further details were available Saturday.