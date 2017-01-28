Man Killed in Westlake District Hit-And-Run Crash; Driver Being Sought by Police

Posted 6:46 AM, January 28, 2017, by and , Updated at 08:12AM, January 28, 2017

A man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday at an intersection in the Westlake District and police were searching for the driver.

A man died in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Jan. 28, 2017 in the Westlake District. (Credit: KTLA)

The fatal crash was reported about 3:39 a.m. at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and South Commonwealth Avenue. Patrol officers found a man's body in the roadway after being flagged down by motorists in the area.

The victim, a man who appeared to be about 50-years-old, suffered injuries consistent with a traffic collision, an LAPD detective told KTLA.

The suspect and suspect vehicle was nowhere in sight.

No other information was immediately available.

 