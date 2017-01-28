Protesters in Los Angeles, Across US Decry Trump’s Immigration Policies

Protesters gathered in cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, on Saturday to complain about President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. More protests are scheduled for Sunday.

Demonstrators gathered outside the US Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in Los Angeles Saturday, many carrying signs.

Erin Ashby told KTLA she was “terrified” by Trump’s new immigration polices.

“The only reason that I can see that we would be banning people from specific countries is we want to ban Muslims entirely,” she said.

“I think Trump is running an agenda based on hate and resentment.”

Beth traveled from Santa Barbara with her friend Christine Sontag after reading about the demonstration on Twitter. Beth called Trump’s new order “unjust and un-American.”

A large crowd was at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to protest the detention of two Iraqis.

One of the men, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, was released early Saturday afternoon. He worked with the US government for 10 years after the United States invaded Iraq.

The other detained man, Haider Sameer Abdulkaleq Alshawi, had been granted a visa to join his wife, who worked for a US contractor in Iraq, and son, both of whom already live in the United States as refugees. Alshawi was expected to be released later Saturday.

The protesters carried signs reading, “We are all immigrants!” and “No ban! No wall!”

A group of community activists, attorneys and others gathered at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Protests also took place at Dulles International Airport in Washington; Newark International Airport in New Jersey; San Francisco; Denver and Dallas.

Protests are scheduled Sunday in Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, Washington and Chicago.

Lots of people were talking about the importance of different groups coming together at Trump EO protest outside USCIS building in LA pic.twitter.com/hEJYky2k1o — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) January 29, 2017