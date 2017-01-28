President Trump’s Ban on Citizens of Muslim-Majority Countries From U.S. Sends Shockwaves Worldwide

Santa Monica Airport Will Close in 2028 and Be Replaced By a Park: Officials

Posted 12:00 PM, January 28, 2017, by , Updated at 12:33PM, January 28, 2017

Capping decades of legal battles and protests, officials on Saturday announced that Santa Monica Airport would close in 2028 and be replaced by a sprawling park and other developments.

Santa Monica Airport will close in 2028, officials announced. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The city of Santa Monica has been fighting to close the general aviation airport — long a favorite of celebrities, Hollywood titans and business leaders — saying it is unsafe and pollutes the environment.

But aviation interests and federal regulators have fought the closure.

City officials said the Federal Aviation Administration and other federal officials have agreed to the closure.

