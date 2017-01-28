Santa Monica Airport Will Close in 2028 and Be Replaced By a Park: Officials

Capping decades of legal battles and protests, officials on Saturday announced that Santa Monica Airport would close in 2028 and be replaced by a sprawling park and other developments.

The city of Santa Monica has been fighting to close the general aviation airport — long a favorite of celebrities, Hollywood titans and business leaders — saying it is unsafe and pollutes the environment.

But aviation interests and federal regulators have fought the closure.

City officials said the Federal Aviation Administration and other federal officials have agreed to the closure.

34.016040 -118.450954