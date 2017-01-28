Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, January 28th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Saturday! Let's have some fun and learn something new! Here are a few suggestions on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Take a look!

-0-

Bricks LA: A Lego Fan Event

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Pasadena

BricksLA.com

LEGO fans will love BRICKS LA at the Pasadena Convention Center. Explore hundreds of Lego creations in 13-thousand square feet of creativity. If you don’t have any LEGO bricks, no problem. There are vendors where you can find new, used and vintage LEGO supplies.

-0-

Asian Pacific Cultural Association’s Lunar New Year Festival

Downtown Arts and Cultural District

Downtown Riverside

951 453 3548

lunarfestriverside.com

It’s the YEAR OF THE ROOSTER! There’s a Lunar New Year Festival in Downtown Riverside featuring a spectacular Parade of Nations; traditional Asian music, Taiko Drums, dance performances, art displays, day long martial arts demonstrations, and more conducted by community and professional groups throughout the day on four separate stages.

Admission and parking are free.

-0-

NHL Fan Fair Los Angeles 2017

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

http://www.axs.com/events/330011/nhl-fan-fair-los-angeles-2017-tickets

It’s hockey weekend in downtown Los Angeles. The National Hockey League Fan Fair brings 250-thousand square feet of hockey fun to the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Meet and greet legends of the game past and present and test your own hockey skills.

-0-

The Unconventional Canvases of Keith Haring

Petersen Automotive Museum

Los Angeles

petersen.org/gurney

This exhibit brings together five vehicles painted or drawn on by Pop Artist Keith Haring. Haring’s brief and prolific career from 1982-1990 documented the spirit of New York City’s underground art scene. His trademark style was popularized in spontaneous chalk drawings throughout the New York City subway stations. The simple and assured lines were meant to translate art in a manner that all viewers could experience and consume.

His works on automobiles were created during Artist-In-Residencies at the Montreux Jazz Fest and 24 Hours of Le Mans, and for promotional events for the Fast Art Gallery in New Jersey and Galerie Hans Mayer in Düsseldorf. The imagery reflects the atmosphere, speed and life Haring witnessed at each of these locations.

-0-

The Art of Bugatti

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

323 930 CARS

323 930 2277

petersen.org/Bugatti

Also at the Petersen, THE ART OF BUGATTI, which aligns the pursuits of fine art, fine craftsmanship, and the inspired automotive design of the Bugatti family. Never before have so many works by this family of artists been gathered together for a single exhibition.

-0-

The Eagles Have Landed: Dan Gurney’s All American Racers Petersen

Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org/gurney

And, opening today at the Petersen, THE EAGLES HAVE LANDED: DAN GURNEY’S ALL AMERICAN RACERS. This exhibition illustrates the diversity of race cars built by Gurney’s All American Racers Eagles team; from the first Eagle Indy car of 1966 to the final CART Champ car built in 1999.

2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the historic F1 victory of the All American Racers Eagles in the Grand Prix of Belgium.

-0-

Grand National Roadster Show

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

877 7673 7469

rodshows.com

Owners of more than 500 lovingly restored vehicles compete for top honors in a variety of categories at this 68th annual Grand National Roadster Show.

The Fairplex in Pomona event is billed as one of the world’s longest running indoor car shows.

-0-

The Classic Auto Show LA 2017

South Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

Downtown Los Angeles

theclassicautoshow.com

And this is the NEWEST auto show to come to Southern California. It’s the CLASSIC AUTO SHOW LA 2017.

Automotive treasures, some priceless, as well as a rare opportunity to see vehicles presented by private collectors fill Grand Boulevard of South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request.

The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-

Celebrate Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-